Evicted BBNaija housemate, Sheggz Olusemo, is currently on media rounds and he seems to be tackling some issues raised back when he was in the house

A recent video making the rounds captured the moment Sheggz introduced his Ikoyi policeman to the world weeks after mentioning how officers in the area know his family

The clip sparked funny reactions from members of the online community and fans of the show who remembered Sheggz’s words in the house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Sheggz Olusemo, has been on media rounds since he left the house and has been tackling the curiosities of fans.

Back when he was in the house, the London boy sparked reactions online after mentioning how police officers stationed in the Ikoyi area know his family.

Sheggz finally introduces his Ikoyi police officer to fans. Photo: @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

Well, now that he is not, Sheggz made sure to provide evidence for those who had doubts about his words.

A video making the rounds on social media captured Sheggz introducing an Ikoyi police officer attached to him to fans who stormed a media house he visited.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

ijeomaiduh said:

"Expecting to see a very rich crowd of Ikoyi inhabitants and his family members too Sheggz made so much mouth in the house ."

_dharniey_ said:

"We are mad in this country Dey say na ikoyi police. The fact he introduced the police self omo."

edies_hairs said:

"This is one of the evidence to show that all that BIG SHEGGZ was saying while in the house was all true."

moo__rel said:

"So na only one police officer ."

omojesujesuferanmi said:

"You pple yaff mahdleave ds boi now kilode...dont mind dem jare Segunòmòlomò cannot walk in peace..nonsense pple shouting ikoyi police."

Bambam on fire for speaking against Sheggz, Bella's relationship

Legit.ng reported that Double Wahala star, Bambam, became a trending topic on social media.

The ex-BBNaija star got on people’s wrong sides after sharing her opinion on Sheggz and Bella’s relationship.

Bambam noted that she feels Sheggz’s relationship with Bella was a strategy while she was already deeply in love.

Netizens quickly fired back at Bambam and brought up old videos from her time in the BBNaija house.

Source: Legit.ng