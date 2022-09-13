Hours after Chomzy, Eloswag and Doyin were booted during the Sunday live eviction show, they were reunited with fellow housemates

The evictees who have currently Big Brother’s guests and are known as the Level 3 housemates couldn’t contain their excitement as they reunited with friends

However, the reunion has stirred mixed reactions from fans of the show who are not entirely in support of Biggie’s twist

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) evictees Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy are no longer in the run for Biggie’s N100m grand prize but they are still in the house.

Hours after they were booted out of the Level 1 house and sent into Level 3, Biggie instructed them to pack their belongings and return to the main house.

Doyin, Chomzy and Eloswag reunite with housemates. Photo: @eloswager/@officialdoyindavids/@thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The housemates who had already been reunited with Phyna, Groovy and Bryan couldn’t hide their excitement as they finally returned to the house.

Housemates who thought the trio had already left the game couldn’t contain their shock and excitement as they watched them in amazement.

The housemates proceeded to catch up and share what they experience in the new and upgraded Level 3 house.

Watch a video showing the reunion below:

Read what fans are saying:

beautymwale said:

"Next year big brother please rest. We don't want this confusion again. So what's this."

abike.taylor said:

"So na like that evicted housemate chomzy and Eloswag will win and pack all sponsored task money again this week and leave the real housemates empty handed , big brother e no jig at all."

avila_naturalle_kaduna said:

"Big brother you no try at all...this twist doesn't make sense at all."

its.aabike said:

"Chizzy has become a happy man again , his wife is back ."

abike.taylor said:

"This is so unfair to the other evicted Housemates that are at home now."

jayna_kiddies_apparel said:

"Big brother no wan comot chomzy for the house."

