The BBNaija house party went down on Saturday night, September 10, with housemates going back in time as they enjoyed some Nigeria songs

The theme for the party was old school night as housemates rocked the oldies fashion style, which they all killed perfectly

A moment from the party showed housemates were not willing to leave the room after the party had ended

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house was filled with fun and enjoyment for housemates on Saturday night, September 10.

As usual, Saturday’s night party comes with a theme and last night was no exception as the housemate gave some old-school vibes.

Housemates dance to classic songs. Credit: @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Housemates took fans back to the era of afros and curled wigs as they rocked different old-school looks, with some appearing older than they are.

To make it even more fun, the DJ on ground in the house brought back some classical Nigerian music which housemates couldn’t resist as they all showed some dance moves alongside their love interests.

See some of the moments below:

Fans react as housemates go back in time

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ibilecreations:

"I love HERMES outfit a lot."

evamorena8743:

"Big Bella and big Sheggz for me ."

annvy_kollie:

"Chomzy and eloswag energy I pray my girl Chomzy survive today."

avenuecyprus:

"A night to remember Celebrating and Era Through music, fashion, stories and dance. Well done Housemates."

Karen:

"Biggie indeed should get rid of four people today like 2weeks remaining."

chibuchi:

"Groovy mono is the man of the season A complete man!!"

