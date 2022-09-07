BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega, has caused an online buzz after speaking on Level Up housemate, Phyna

According to the past BBNaija star, Phyna is annoyingly loud and she would have asked for a voluntary exit if they were housemates

Tega’s opinion on Phyna’s carriage and loudness has stirred mixed reactions on social media with people either agreeing or bashing her

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega Dominic, recently got people talking after she made an observation about Level Up housemate, Phyna.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Tega was a guest on a podcast and she shared her opinion on Phyna.

According to Tega, Phyna is annoyingly loud and it blurs her perspective of her.

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Tega describes Phyna as being annoyingly loud. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The season 6 star continued that she actually thinks Phyna is a sweet girl and also a fine lady, but her loudness is annoying.

Tega noted that if she was in the same house with Phyna, she would have asked for a voluntary exit from the show.

In her words:

“I think she’s really a sweet girl, but like you said, that whole shouting thing, I will ask for a voluntary exit. Phyna is annoyingly loud and that blurs my perspective of her, I see her as a very sweet person, a very fine girl but then again, she comes up with that ‘who deyyy’.”

See the video below:

Internet users react as ex-BBN star says Phyna is annoyingly loud

Tega’s opinion about Level Up housemate, Phyna, being very loud caused quite a stir on social media. While some people agreed with her, others bashed her. Read some comments from netizens below:

_Rukkya__:

“That who dey is just like omasholas noise of warri!! He thought it would work for him. They all know wat dey are doing.”

Ms_galma:

“See this one.”

Jennynextian141:

“It's her opinion . Make una rest. When the shouting in is too much self, me wey like phyna dey tire.”

_mide_official_:

“Her opinion periodttt, when she was on the show a lot of people had stuff to say so let her be.”

zehmee:

“It's who is talking for me. Na the people wey invite am I blame. This married woman that lost focus cos of Boma. What a joke.”

shadesofehlah:

“See who dy talk oh.”

_iam_thelma:

“She's a hype woman, the show is a place people come to sell theirselves and show what they got plus what they do and what they can do. What has hyping got to do with tranquility? .”

everlywhyte:

“Voluntary exit indeed.”

adigwemercy:

“Go and sit down joor see who dey talk sef nonsense.”

Interesting.

