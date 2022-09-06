BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saga, has caused an online stir after his recent talk on chasing women

While speaking during a podcast program, Saga noted that he does not believe in chasing women

However, the reality show star’s claim raised a series of funny reactions on social media as fans remembered his love for Nini on BBNaija

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saga, recently got people talking after he shared his take on not chasing a woman.

The reality star was one of the guests invited to speak on a controversial podcast show, Frankly Speaking.

The topic for the day was about talking stage and how long a man should chase a lady for.

BBNaija's Saga says he doesn't believe in chasing women.

While sharing his own opinion, Saga noted that he does not believe in chasing a woman.

According to him, he believes in doing friendship a little bit then telling the girl his intentions and if she says she is not interested and he tries a little bit more, then he should just move on.

Not stopping there, Saga added that he believes the feeling should be mutual.

After the BBNaija star shared his take on the issue, one of the co-hosts, Nedu, was quick to respond that if anybody wants to talk about not chasing a woman, it should not be Saga.

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Saga says he doesn’t believe in chasing women

Saga’s disclosure about not chasing women caused a buzz on social media after the video went viral. This is most likely owing to the BBNaija star’s relationship with his co-star, Nini, on the reality show.

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Benbills007:

“Lol nice one Nedu ..Saga abeg keep quiet,no be you suppose talk am abeg ”

flawlesssaphhire:

“Nor be you Saga .. What kind of playing is this?”

mimimark3:

“Be like say saga don forget we still have clips from last year ”

mimimark3:

“Saga if anyone should talk say them no believe in chasing women, saga no be you ”

apos2_phaul:

“No be chase saga dey chase na pursue he dey pursue ”

prettygold1793:

“He wasn’t chasing her he was just helping a friend.”

amdblackskingirl:

“See this one Dey give relationship advice, Abeg mechipuonu”

sada_thegreat:

“See this one weh they cry for garden they say you shouldn't chase women ekpa.”

i_am_vickie_:

"No be you suppose talk m "

Interesting.

