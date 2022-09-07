“He Is Only Using Her for Fame”: Kess Speaks on Groovy & Phyna’s Relationship, Video Trends, Fans React
- Evicted BBNaija housemate Kess has shared his opinion on the relationship between Phyna and Groovy
- Kess, in a statement, said Groovy doesn’t like Phyna and was only riding on her popularity in the reality show
- The young man added that he was surprised that of all the girls in the house, it was Phyna Groovy went for, a statement that has sparked reactions
In a recent video, evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kess gave his opinion on the relationship between Groovy and Phyna.
While the duo is the popular lovebird in the house, Kess claimed Groovy doesn’t like Phyna and was only riding on her popularity.
In his words:
“Groovy doesn’t like Phyna, he is just playing the game, he is using her and riding on her popularity. It’s surprising that out of all the girls in the house, he decided to date Phyna.”
“Phyna is annoyingly loud”: BBNaija's Tega speaks, says she'll voluntarily exit if they were in the same house
See the video below:
Internet users react to Groovy's statement
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
essy_daniels1:
"No cap Groovy has seen the light probably has watched the show a couple of times and has mastered some dynamics taking note of some things and some slangs that can further keep one in the house."
anjorinfisayoolamideolaoye
"No be Phyna go meet Groovy ni abi wetin this man dey talk bayiii."
moynekiddies:
"No lies jare,he even want to control her."
judyij_:
"I don’t understand ♀️ who is groovy that he cannot date phyna? Na wa."
liengu98:
""Out of all the girls in the house"? It means dey have underrated phyna to be the least of choices of the girls in the house. Oh God, mke phyna win dis show abeg. The way these hms don look down on phyna dey touch my heart."
“Na rubbish them kon do this year”: Clip of BBNaija’s Deji and Chi Chi getting freaky in bed upsets fans
Phyna says Groovy doesn't rock her like other girls in the house
A video showed Groovy and Phyna in a body-to-body embrace as she poured out her heartfelt pain. This was after their task on Wednesday, August 17.
Phyna complained about how Groovy would rock all other girls behind in the house but not her. However, the energy between the two seemed to be going a good way as Groovy gave her what she wanted and more.
Phyna said:
“Groovy you go rock all the girls yansh for big brother e go reach my turn you go dey follow me dance leg work.”
