BBNaija: Hermes Puts Bryann Up for Possible Eviction As He Saves Adekunle With Hoh ‘Save and Replace’ Power
- BBNaija Level Up star, Hermes, has once again emerged as the Head of House on the reality show
- After winning the HOH title for week 7, Hermes chose Allysyn to enjoy his privileges and to stay with him in the exclusive lounge
- For the first time on the show, the HOH also used save and replace and Hermes saved Adekunle and replaced him with Bryann
BBNaija Level Up housemate, Hermes, has once again shown his competitive side after winning the Head of House title for the second time on the show.
After competing with his 10 other co-stars, Hermes emerges as the winner of the game and was made to pick another housemate to enjoy his privileges with him.
As expected, the young man chose his bae on the show, Allysyn, to share his HOH privileges.
Sheggz was not allowed to participate in the HOH game for not properly carrying out his Tail of House punishment from the previous week. He also remained the tail in the new week.
Housemates gather in Diary Room to nominate for possible eviction
After the HOH games, the remaining housemates each entered the Diary Room to nominate for possible evictions. This time around, they were to call three names.
See how they voted below:
HOH Hermes uses save and replace power
For the first time in the BBNaija Level Up season, the Head of House was allowed to use save and replace.
Hermes went on to save Adekunle and replaced him with Bryann. See the video below:
Housemates up for possible eviction
After the save and replace had been done, eight housemates emerged in total as being up for possible eviction.
The housemates up for eviction are: Phynna, Chizzy, Rachel, Bryann, Doyin, Chomzy, Bella and Eloswag.
See below:
Internet users react to Hermes’ save and replace as well as nomination list
Read some of their comments below:
_radiantj_:
“They shouldn’t touch my Phyna or Bryann ohh..the rest 4 can go home biko.”
ruqqymuha:
“All my votes to you babe Phyna Vote Phyna❤️”
abisolapeperenpe:
“This line up is good. At least e sure for Bryann, Phyna and Bella…and maybe Doyin. As for d others, bullet fit touch any of them.”
itz_arziki:
“I like that Hermes saved Adekunle for me. I know Bryann isn't going anywhere.”
_chinonso__:
“My own is that these housemates are not even strategic in their nominations Na emotions them dey use forgetting it's a game.”
_chinonso__:
“I just hope biggie doesn't evict four.”
mercyapollos_:
“Them no wan give Phyna breathing space? Nawa o. Every week”
Evicted BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, appears to be enjoying her newfound fame going by the love fans have shown her.
The reality star was sent packing from the show under controversial circumstances after her fellow housemates nominated her for immediate eviction.
In a new development, the ex-housemate, whom many fans argued was wrongly disqualified, took to her Instagram live to display the love they had shown her.
During the live event, Amaka flaunted two huge money cakes that was presented to her by her fans as she danced happily.
