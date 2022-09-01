The much-loved BBNaija reality show has been on for seven seasons but it appears fans have a favourite edition

Legit.ng recently conducted an online poll and many voted for the BBNaija Lockdown season as their favourite so far

This was closely followed by the ongoing Level Up season which is expected to produce another winner in a couple of weeks to come

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show easily ranks as one of the most loved reality shows on Nigerian television since it debuted a couple of years ago.

The reality show is currently on its seventh run but fans of the show cannot seem to move past their attachment to some previous seasons.

Online poll participants declare love for favourite BBNaija season.

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Legit.ng conducted an online poll via Twitter to find out which season stands out the most for ardent followers of the reality show.

Participants in the poll had the option of choosing from the Pepper Dem, Lockdown, Shina Ya Eyes and ongoing Level Up seasons.

Interestingly, only 10.6% voted for the Shin Ya Eyes season which had Whitemoney as the official winner, while another 15.3% voted for the Pepper Dem edition which had Mercy Eke as the winner.

Majority(39.3%) selected the Lockdown edition of the reality show as their favourite season yet and this was closely followed by 34.8% who voted in favour of the ongoing Level Up season.

See the poll results below:

Social media users react

@LawalMAdekunle1 said:

"Pepper dem na d best. @Symply_Tacha no get match."

@OMPHEMETSECOMF1 said:

"The one that mercy and tacha was a hit one."

@Gloria231476711 said:

"Lockdown Na their mate?"

@chelwinnie said:

"Lockdown edition is nobody’s mate sha."

Modella evicted from the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Live show saw one housemate Modella emerge as the 7th housemate to be evicted on Sunday night.

The evicted housemate wasted no time as usual as she left the BBNaija house.

Modella stepped out as the fake housemate, which left other housemates in shock. However, fans of the reality show said she should have held her ground after Deji refused to step out.

