Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has sent a message of appreciation to her fans after hitting a milestone on social media

On August 31, 2022, the movie star celebrated hitting 11 million followers on her official Instagram page

To mark the milestone, Aigbe posted a lovely photo of herself and accompanied it with a caption where she thanked her fans

Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently hit a social media milestone and she made sure to celebrate it with fans.

On Instagram, the movie star finally reached 11 million followers, and she was obviously filled with joy at the achievement.

On her page, the mother of two shared a lovely photo of herself and accompanied it with a caption where she showed love to her fans.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates reaching 11 million followers on Instagram. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is super grateful to her fans for sticking with her, and she thanked them for their love and support.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wrote:

“11 MILLION FOLLOWERS!!! Just super grateful and thankful to y’all for sticking with this babe, you guys are too amazing for words ❤️❤️ ... Thank you for the love and support...., You guys are my everything, i love you.”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in for Mercy Aigbe on reaching 11 million followers

After the actress’ celebratory post online, a number of fans took to her page to wish her well. Read some of their comments below:

Maffa_couture:

“Congratulations mama.”

Peju_johnson:

“Congratulations sweet sis ❤️.”

Ashmusy:

“Our beautiful legend you deserve us all.”

Mimmys_closet:

“This is beautiful.”

Realchoicedavid:

“Love u right back mama ❤️”

Lekmond111:

“Congratulations queen.”

Nice one.

Iyabo Ojo sparks dating rumours with new photo

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has sparked dating rumours over one of her recent posts on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of lovely photos of herself rocking an outfit for an event.

One of the captions of her photos got the attention of fans, piquing their interest.

In one post, the single mother of one noted that she was somebody’s love and accompanied it with a love and tongue-out emoji. She simply wrote:

“Somebody’s Obim ❤️”

Source: Legit.ng