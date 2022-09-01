Recently evicted Level-up housemate Amaka has taken to social media to shed light on her situation with Phyna in the house

The young lady, in an interview, said Phyna betrayed her after sending her on a mission to reveal details about her and Groovy to Chichi

Amaka also added that even though Phyna didn't support her, the fact that she was part of those antagonizing her really hurt

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Amaka has finally revealed why she was accused of gossiping and passing information in the house.

The Level-up contestant, shortly before her exit from the show, was called out for spreading a rumour about Phyna and Groovy.

Nigerians react as Amaka reveals Phyna betrayed her Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

She betrayed me

In an interview with a host on Wazobia FM during her media rounds, Amaka disclosed that Phyna sent her on a mission to tell Chichi about her escapades with Groovy.

Amaka was, however, betrayed when she had to defend herself in the house over the issue, and Phyna didn't support her or keep quiet so she could vindicate herself.

She also added that due to her extroverted nature, it was easy for everyone to call her out for talking too much.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

chidinmauzoma_:

"Amaka i no believe you at all."

nellynells__:

"Aww Amaka legit suffered o imagine."

slim_adibhen:

"Phina did you dirty twice in the house "

stefnee._adaezee:

"What’s funny is that what she’s saying is true lol."

oma_priscy:

"Lol grown up… see d kain yeye msg them send u, u go deliver n e back fire to you…"

iamuciiiet:

"But Amaka is saying the truth and she dint mention se*x o but implied it but the conveyer of the news added salt and pepper on the way."

Amaka watches in disbelief as Khalid and Daniella get freaky

Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemate Amaka turned a standby spectator during the night while her colleagues Khalid and Daniella got wild under the sheets.

In the video sighted online, Amaka could not believe her eyes and ears as she quietly moved closer and tried to get more details.

Oblivious that anyone was watching them, Daniella and Khalid continued their business undisturbed.

Source: Legit.ng