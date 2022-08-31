Nengi is currently trending following reports that her Range Rover has been confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

According to reports, the BBN star got the car from a man who was allegedly the owner of a Ponzi scheme

Nengi's sister has taken to her page to reveal how her sister never wanted to be a part of the fame and spotlight

Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson is the hot topic of discussion following her indirect linking to the owner of a Ponzi scheme.

Last year, Nengi bought a new Range Rover as a reward for her hard work, but the car was reportedly bought by the fraudster.

Since the new broke out Nengi's sister Chef Tuma has taken to social media to defend her sister. In a post sighted online, Tuma explained how her sister never wanted to be in the spotlight but she pushed her on regardless.

She also added that they will eventually conquer despite how bleak everything looks at the moment.

"I was the one that pressurized her to go for it. It was more like my dream, she actually wanted a peaceful and quiet life. Now I sometimes wish I didn't. But in all, we thank God for everything and we will always conquer. After all, dem no dey try to pluck fruit wey never ripe.

See the post below:

As at the time of this report, Nengi is trending on Twitter.

Nigerians react to Chef Tuma's statement

ayo_clothings:

"Damage control "

itsmildred_o:

"Believe what you see on social media at your own peril ‍♀️"

oyinkansolarr:

"Them collect range abi them no collect am ?"

mymorenikeji:

"Dem collect car abi Dem no collect????????"

gudiie.yoma

"No be by this one o! Na nengi buy car with her money or not?"

baneli_prohair:

"Why is her name always mentioned in controversies? You won’t get dragged if you mind your business and live decently."

gogzyjerry:

"Abeg shut up!!!She never wanted to but she auditioned more than once for BBN!!!"

Nengi receives backlash for cropping colleagues

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi, found herself in social media drama following a photo post shared on her page.

The reality star had put up a picture that featured fellow Lockdown season housemates, Laycon and Neo Akpofure.

Sharing the photo, Nengi captioned it "My Loves” and accompanied it with several heart emoticons.

However, social media users were not exactly pleased with the post as they managed to dig up the original version of the photo.

