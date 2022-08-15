Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Erica Nlewedim has stirred up a conversation online with a reaction of hers shared on her Twitter handle

Erica wrote in her post that liars irritate her, followed closely with a video clip of herself looking upset and annoyed with what she was watching happening in the BBNaija house season 7

Fans reacted to the post by slamming the actress noting, that her tweet was about her ex-love interest while she was in Biggie's house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Erica Nlewedim seemed to have caused a bit of a stir online with a recent post she shared.

The reality TV star shared a tweet on her official handle revealing how she feels about liars. The actress wrote saying liars irritate her.

Erica Nlewedim slams Liars says they irritate her Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

However, the actress' post seemed to have gotten the opposite reaction to what she might have intended, as fans reacted to the tweets by saying her post was about the drama in the current BBNaija house.

Furthermore, some fans noted also that her post was about her ex-love interest during her stay in Biggie's house, Kiddwaya.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Erica's caption and her post below:

"Liars are so irritating"

See the reactions the post stirred:

@destiny.morre:

"Some of u actually need help, see how some people are inserting Kidd into this... Sabi please it's been 2 years and over, kindly leave her alone,u have tr#lled her for 2 years nonstop, new sets are in focus on them please, see how some people are taking advantage of this to sl#t shame her as usual."

@annyclairechristine:

"she was referring to Kiddwaya because he is e only person who lied to her dat we all know."

@blingdeejeweries

"Kidwaya showed her pepper. The night kid danced with nengi, she got frustrated and got disqualified! She was forcing herself on kid. But the guy likes nengi."

@weeneefred

"Even after 2years you guys still need her for traffic❤️."

@am_zainee

"She is thinking of using Gordon bottle on groovy ."

Erica reveals why BBNaija ladies trend more than their male colleagues

Legit.ng recalls when the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Erica Nlewedim shared the opinion that even though a lot of men might have won the show in the past or become popular, they hardly remain relevant outside the house.

The actress and some of her colleagues like Bisola, Dorathy, T-boss, Mercy Eke and Cee-C were on a roundtable session with Ebuka on Bounceradio live.

On why the BBN ladies seem to trend from time to time even after years, Erica revealed that they do better than their male counterparts simply because they are nicer to look at.

Source: Legit.ng