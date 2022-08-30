On Monday August 29, Dotun emerged Head of Head for the first time while Sheggz and Allysyn emerged tails

According to Biggie, the tails of the house get a fun box with hilarious costumes they must wear for the week, and housemates are allowed to paint their faces

Following Amaka's sudden and unexpected eviction, all housemates except Dotun who is the Head of House are up for possible eviction

For a new week, the Big Brother Naija Level-up housemates on Monday August 29 played the Head of House game.

After the rigorous activity, Dotun for the first time, won and became the Head of House, taking over from Eloswag who won the previous week.

Nigerians react as Dotun comes the new Head of House Photo credit: @thedotunoloniyo/@smoothallysyn/@sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

The new Head of House chose Daniella to share his suite with him for the week.

Head of House and Tails

Following Dotun's win, the house now has not one but two Tails of the House, Sheggz and Allysyn.

For both coming last in the HOH games, Biggie instructed a Ninja to show Sheggz and Allysyn a fun box of costumes that will be wearing as their punishment for the week.

According to Biggie, their fellow housemates are allowed to paint their faces.

All housemates up for possible eviction

Apart from Dotun who as the Head of House gets automatic immunity from eviction, all other Level-up housemates have been put up for eviction by Biggie.

According to the show host, Ebuka, the Sunday eviction show will see at least one housemate go home.

Nigerians react to the new developments

ooooreoluwa:

"Thank God for merger o, level 2 for finish this weekend"

teeto__olayeni:

"Thank God they’ve merged the houses sha because level 2 would have been empty by now. None of them have ever won HOH."

yegwaflorence:

"Ha! Wahala... Daniella no open leg o congrats to dotun by the way."

destinyighoigho:

"CONGRATULATIONS ooo but I feel this week will be boring with him as HOH "my opinion" "

teeto__olayeni:

"Na Bella go work taya this week. Consoling galore. Everyday, BELLA : YOU ARE HEAD but not tail! "

balo_ng:

"And sheggz is the tail of the house!he will not speak big big American grammar through out this week his wife bella will be cleaning the painting the housemate will paint him."

only1julia_fabby:

"Has sheggz ever won anything since he entered this house "

Fans blow hot as Amaka gets evicted from BBNaija show

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the news as they called out the show organisers.

BBNaija Level Up contestant, Amaka, was evicted from the show after a new twist was introduced to the game.

On Monday, Aug 29, 2022, Big Brother announced to the housemates to nominate two of their co-stars each, one of whom will be evicted immediately.

Source: Legit.ng