Level Up housemate Sheggz appears to have made plans for how he intends to spend his money if he emerges the winner of the season

During a conversation with fellow housemates Doyin, Bella and Diana, Sheggz talked about giving away a substantial amount to charity

Social media users who watched the clip had different things to say, with some referencing previous winners

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates are gradually getting to the end of the season. Some of them have started having discussions about the possibility of walking away with the N50m grand prize.

Doyin, Bella, Diana and Sheggz were seated at the lounge as they talked about their plans and considered the idea of donating a portion of their winnings to charity organisations.

Sheggz particularly mentioned that if he emerges as the winner of the Level Up season, he would most likely donate N15 million of the N50 million cash prize to charity.

The reality star equally mentioned his plan for the rest of the money, with his lover Bella teasingly asking if she isn’t going to get any money from him.

Social media users react

Dorcas_the_greatest:

"Naso una dey cap. I remember WM saying he will share his money among his fellow housemates. Shishi Werey no drop."

lovettmariaking said:

"How did Bella forget that she is in the same competition with Sheggz? That she could also Win the same money she is begging for also? This is the major problems with our girls and women en! Why beg for what you can also get for your self if you try? Take your Power back Bella."

itz _jenky said:

"Did BBN producers promise this guy anything? Cos na wa oh. He a mouthful."

queenadeola_007 said:

"He talks too much abeg 09 those saying they should post full conversation, the full conversation is even more annoying, he keeps varning nonsense over and over..."

shapersbytee said:

"Win which money this boy think say we no get sense, imagine saying if he says he'll give the wins to charity, people will say he's fake and it's a strategy (g) es oga u don already talk am na & boy shegs pls."

ayomidipupo said:

"This Sheggz guy juts dey drop different different Lamba every day sha."

