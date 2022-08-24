Ex-Big Brother Naija Season six housemate, Cross Da Boss, has chided Level Up housemate Daniella for quitting drinking because Khalid told her to

He somehow found it hard to take that Daniella hasn’t also taken alcohol since Khalid left the house about two weeks after

BBNaija fans have come after Cross, too, for his reactions. They also accused him of cutting his dreadlocks because of Saskay while on the show

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, also known as Cross Da Boss, has chided Level Up housemate Daniella for quitting drinking because her boyfriend and fellow housemate Khalid told her to.

Cross, who was on a show called To Be Honest as a guest, found it hard to believe that she actually quit drinking alcohol because Khalid told her to if she wanted their relationship to stand.

Cross on Daniella and Khalid. Credit: @crossda_boss @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

The reality star was so upset about the matter that he said “thunder would fire” Khalid wherever he was for manipulating Daniella because she loved him.

He, however, went further to say he wished another Level Up housemate Dotun could get closer to Daniella and “penetrate” her, just to punish Khalid.

In his words:

“I hate it when guys try to manipulate ladies because of love. How can you be sleeping with her steadily and then asked her not to drink alcohol? That is not fair now. Thunder fire him wherever he is, I wish Dotun could just penetrate Daniella.”

Check out the video below:

BBNaija fans come for Cross’ head over comment on Daniella

Bonetyuwana:

"Cross shut up, did you not cut your dreads because of Saskay....you that 22 years olds Saskay and Angel carry do yeye.."

Santee45:

"Thunder wil fire your generation 2 that is wht she chose for her self, u dnt insult his generation bcoz she stop drinking bcoz of him u that cut your hair for saskay nd rejected a deal bcoz of woman why thunder no fire your generation."

Ajiegloriaene:

"Coming from Cross who cut his dread because of Saskay... Besides she told Khalid if she drinks she tend to over do stuff and khalid had to stop her."

Coemy_perfumes:

"But cross you also cut your dread for saskay now."

Shock as Daniella joins Dotun in bed, housemates ‘doing something’ under the sheets

Legit.ng also reported that Daniella stirred reactions from fans of the show on social media after seemingly porting to a new lover in the house.

A clip making the rounds captured Daniella in bed with fellow male housemate Dotun, and this stirred reactions, considering her relationship with evicted housemate, Khalid.

However, fans managed to dig up another video showing the moment Dotun told Deji that Daniella mentioned her relationship with Khalid.

