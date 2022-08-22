In less than a month on the show, BBNaija level up housemate Sheggz has proposed marriage to a fellow housemate and girlfriend, Bella

Sheggz, who has been the closest person to Bella since they got into the Big Brother house, could be seen in a viral video professing his love for the Anambra state-born model

The video of Sheggz proposing marriage to Bella has, however, caused a stir online as a lot of people felt he had lost focus, while some believed he was lying

We might be looking forward to another made-in Big Brother Naija marriage now, as Level Up housemate Segun Daniel Olusemo, better known as Sheggz, already proposed marriage to fellow housemate Chidinma Esther 'Bella' Okagbue.

In a video that has gone viral, Sheggz was seen professing his love for Bella and saying sweet words.

BBNaija Level Up's Sheggz proposes to Bella. Credit: @bellaokagbue @sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

Towards the end of the short viral video, Segun said the words "babe, I really want to marry you" to Bella, telling her she was everything he was missing.

In his words:

"Even when somebody vexes you, even when you fought with Chomzy, even when you do something that I don't like, I am always still there, you know why, because you are my everything. Babe I really want to marry you."

BBNaija fans react to Sheggz and Bella's video

Private_afa_:

"Hahahahah lol this soccer player. Nah real life player lol ."

nnediorazu_:

"I am emotionally downcast for bella."

Allstarnnamdi:

"God when under 1 month person meet wife ohh God of heaven remember me ."

Official_lamy:

"God has to punish Yoruba men."

Folashadeb_

"The person wey do this guy like this no go ever make heaven.... Won di Bobo yii o."

Talahdacosta_official:

"Johnny walker nah your Mate ."

Teeto__olayeni:

"Sheggz realizes how much of power he weilds over this girl and he’s manipulating her non stop. Omo."

Source: Legit.ng