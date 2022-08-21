The BBNaija reality show is about to witness yet another marriage as new Level-up stars profess love for each other

Lovebirds, Sheggz took Bella to a quiet place and said some romantic words to her as he revealed his ultimate intentions

Sheggz informed Bella that he would love to marry her, and fans of the BBNaija show have reacted differently to the beautiful video

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has produced a couple of marriages and fans are already looking at the prospects of seeing another one.

The new Level-up lovers, Sheggz and Bella, are taking their romance game to an enviable height as the former made a strong promise to the latter.

Sheggz reveals his intentions to Bella. Credit: @sheggzolu @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Sheggz took Bella to a quiet place, serenaded her with sweet words and informed her of his ultimate goal: to get married to her.

Bella, on her part, listened attentively to everything Sheggz said and it seemed she is really in love with him.



Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Bella and Sheggz romantic conversation, some of them are directing their prospects of getting married.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ruthgift_xx:

"It’s possible jorI’m happy for them."

Iam_hayomide:

"Make Big bBrother sha no scatter their relationship Buh then again who go marry me bayi."

Calb0y_:

"Lmao the girl self shock. Power of shayo."

omo_elewaa

"I sha no wan hear another story for reunion o....make dem pick aso ebi as soon as possible."

Ikemeamara:

"It’s how she’s always calm listening to lies I love her."

Ogesnazzy:

"Thank God Bella has found husband just like Bambam found TeddyA and Khaffy found Geddoni."

Bella tells Sheggz her mum will allow her marry a Yoruba man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella got people gushing with their lovely chats where the former inquired to know more about her.

Bella explained to Sheggz that she is a good cook who knows how to make local dishes and is from Anambra state.

When Sheggz asked whether her parents will allow her to marry a Yoruba man, she said she is allowed to marry whoever she wants.

Source: Legit.ng