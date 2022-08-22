BBNaija housemate Chomzy finally speaks on Beauty’s disqualification from the house and her dance with Groovy

Chomzy felt Beauty should have approached her and told her to stay away from her man instead of the action she took that led to her disqualification

Chomzy added that she doesn’t remember what Beauty looks like anymore, which sparked reactions from fans of the reality show

Days after her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house, Beauty Tukura and former Miss Nigeria continue to be a discussion topic in the house.

In a recent video, Chomzy, in a statement, said Beauty should have approached her girl-to-girl instead of the action she took against Groovy that led to her disqualification.

Recall that Beauty shocked her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her love interest Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Chomzy told Phyna

“I can’t even remember what she looks like…Beauty sorry no be me do you…she would have at least met me girl on girl, “guy what’s up, I am insecure, I am the jealous type, stay away from my man”

Beauty says she is striving to forgive herself in 2nd apology letter to fans

In a lengthy statement, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up disqualified housemate and former Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura, tendered another apology following her conduct that led to her disqualification.

Beauty said being accepted into the BBNaija season 7 house made her the happiest person on earth. She added that it made her feel like the world was her oyster, as she was excited for a chance to play the game while remaining true to her authentic self.

The former Miss Nigeria said her misconduct in the house on August 7, 2022, was and still is a day she would always live to remember.

