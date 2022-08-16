BBNaija reality star Erica Nlewedim is set to drop her debut song, which has left many of her fans excited

Erica, in a statement, said the new project started as a joke while adding that the yet-to-be-released song is nice

Many of the reality star's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to react, with many tipping her to perform at the O2 Arena

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewdim seems to be set to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

Erica, who had made a name for herself in the movie industry by staring in a number of movies, is not set to focus on music.

Erica says her new song is nice. Credit: @ericanlewedim.

Source: Instagram

This comes as the reality star reacted to a short video of her at the studio shared by a fan.

Erica, who could soon join a number of BBNaija reality stars who are into music, said her new project started as a joke.

In her words:

"It started off as a joke but it’s actually nice.''

See her post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Erica's fans and followers, with many of them rooting for her. See the reactions below:

eri_addict:

"We’re selling out O2 or nothing!"

stargirldaily:

"I trust you, it’s a banger! ☺️"

ericaqueennale:

"I swear i can't wait for this one ."

favouredjmk:

"keep breaking new grounds like joke like joke my darling, it's pleasing me & my homegirls."

zinnyharmony:

"I'm proud of you Erica. Explore every entertainment sector Dear."

uka20003:

"We can"t wait to listen to it Erica Nlewedim is coming Music Twitter take note."

blackxhosa:

"I believe youcan't wait to hear it."

Erica says liars are irritating

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Erica Nlewedim seemed to have caused a bit of a stir online with a recent post she shared.

The reality TV star shared a tweet on her official handle revealing how she feels about liars. The actress wrote saying liars irritate her.

However, the actress' post seemed to have gotten the opposite reaction to what she might have intended, as fans reacted to the tweets by saying her post was about the drama in the current BBNaija house.

