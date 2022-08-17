Former BBNaija Level-up housemate, Christyo has during a recent interview, spoke about relationships in Biggie's house

Christyo through her experiences in the house to mention people who she felt are having the fakest relationship on the show

Social media users and fans of the reality show have reacted differently to Christyo's comments about fake ships in the house

For people who are rooting for ships in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 show, an insider has an important about to share.

Christyo who had a short spell in the house, during an interview, revealed people who she felt might be having fake relationships in the house.

According to her, the housemates having the fakest ships in the house are:

"Sheggz and Bella, Daniella and Khalid."

When asked whether she has seen the videos of Daniella and Khalid under the duvet, she replied that she knows the gist and that Amaka is her person.

According to her:

"You know Amaka is my girl she will always give me gist."

Nigerians react to Christyo's interview

Social media users, most especially shippers, have reacted differently to Christyo's interview.

A.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"One thing about shipping is that everyone see the flaws except you.. See how shippers will start h@ting on these housemates for speaking the truth now."

Mabel_c_n:

"They need to say nonsense so they can trend."

Topshot0312:

"Wetin this one know… sheggz and Bella dey do Una strong thing."

Simplyruty:

"We will know which one is fake after Dubai trip, before then, let's enjoy our ships jeje."

