BBNaija Lockdown star Tega Dominic is back on social media, and she had an interesting dance video for fans

The reality star was seen whining her waist in the video as she teasingly made reference to her distrust for okada riders

Tega’s video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some followers suggesting that her body looks like it has been worked on

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic, recently humoured her Instagram fans and followers with an interesting dance video.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Tega was asked if she would rather dance or trust okada riders.

BBNaija's Tega rocks skintight shorts. Photo: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija reality star hilariously chose to dance, and she did a good job as seen in the video she shared with her followers.

According to Tega, the video has been in her draft for a while, but she only just decided to share it with her online community.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Social media users react

house_of_tricia_ said:

"So tega has finally done her own body surgery, no wonder she was off Instagram for a while to heal."

simply_viviancute said:

"It's the skin and shape for me."

lovianna_ese said:

"Nice but u don do body too ooo no be work out be this , I don go look ur pic of last year 4 bbn."

mcvictorblankson said:

"Ahhhhhhhh na dance o! Okada riders fireeeeeeeee but chaiiii! God dey create o."

kemzykate_ said:

"So i had to go through all the comments.....funny how everyone Is loving @its_tegadominic now........someone y'all almost stone to death."

eberechi700 said:

"I cover my future husband eyes with the blood of Jesus."

Tega clamps down on naysayer

One social media troll who reacted to Tgea's video accused her of looking for trouble and she didn't go easy on him.

"U are looking for trouble again abi, later they will say boma is a bad person... I rest my case," the individual wrote.

Responding, Tega wrote:

"@iyamuocross see as u be like had I known husband, that girl go feel say she marry man, e no sabi say na illusion e marry smh, you better get lost and focus on how to get your sprm loaded."

Liquorose shows off her fleshy backside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ex-BBNaija season 6 star Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, sparked hilarious reactions on social media with a recent post.

The reality star shared a photo of herself flaunting what looked like her enhanced backside in a lovely orange swimsuit on Instagram.

Many of her followers are suggesting that the professional dancer has worked on her bums for them to look enhanced.

Source: Legit.ng