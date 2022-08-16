The way BBNaija Level Up housemate Amaka reacted when Big Brother called her as one of the nominated housemates for possible eviction has caused a stir online

After Eloswag won the head of house games and submitted the names of nominated housemates, Biggie crossed over to the level two house and informed them about it

After Biggie called the usual five housemates, Amaka had thought he was done, and she was saved but was shocked when she was called as the sixth nominated housemate

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Chiamaka Crystal Mbah better known as Amaka, has caused another stir online as she gave a funny reaction to being nominated for possible eviction.

After Head of House Eloswag gave Big Brother the names of nominated housemates for possible eviction, Biggie went into the level two house to inform them of the list.

BBNaija Level Up: Amaka’s Reaction to Being Nominated for Possible Eviction Causes a Stir Online

Source: Facebook

Biggie then called the names of five housemates up for possible eviction and told them to stand; they were Chizzy, Phamsavy, Daniella, Modella and Kess.

Having called the usual number of five housemates up for possible eviction, Amaka had thought Biggie was done, and she was saved.

Naija Nicki Minaj, as she is fondly called, couldn’t believe her ear when she heard her name when Biggie called her as the sixth nominated housemate.

After the first five housemates were called, she crossed her heart in the crucifix sign thinking she was saved. When she heard her name, she stood up and started counting the number of housemates already standing to be sure if they were five or more.

Check out the videos:

BBNaija fans react to Amaka's display

Amaka’s reaction got everyone talking as they talked about her dramatic display in the house and hailed her for entertaining them. Legit.ng gathered some of their reactions, check them out below:

Dorcas_the_greatest:

"Amaka was like is their another Amaka in the house."

Henry.blaq_

"This amaka of a girl na cruise ooo."

Slammy__precious:

"Is Amaka’s look for me? No be 5 dem Dey? Abi my eyes Dey pain me?."

Francisca7887:

"It's well.... Phyna and Bryann are safe....E shock Amaka ."

Delishduds:

"Amaka after hiding from nomination nd getting close to d level 1 housemates."

Source: Legit.ng