The fifth week in Biggie’s house has seen the emergence of a new HOH and Leve 1 housemate, Eloswag, emerged winner

Eloswag makes history as the first housemate of the Level Up season to win the HOH challenge on two different occasions

Shortly after his emergence, Eloswag conferred with fellow housemates and nominated some Level 2 participants for eviction

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season is in its fifth week and as usual, Biggie summoned the housemates to the arena for their weekly Head of House (HOH) challenge.

After the first round of a game of puzzles, Eloswag, Pharmsavi, Daniella, Diane, Bryan, Hermes and Deji emerged as the finalists.

Unfortunately, Deji was disqualified leaving the rest of the housemates to compete in the second round of the task.

The second round was won by Hermes, Bryan and Eloswag, before they all proceed to the final round of the task.

Luckily for Eloswag and his fellow Level 1 housemate, he emerged as the winner of the challenge, making him the first housemate of the season to rule as HOH twice.

Following his emergence as HOH, Biggie instructed Eloswag to meet with fellow housemates and nominate those in the second level for possible eviction.

At the end of his diary room domination session, Chizzy, Daniella, Kess, Modella, Pharmsavi, Amaka and Groovy were announced as the nominated housemates for possible eviction.

Social media users react

toophabaj said:

"As he should!! Level 1 DO NOT PLAY WITH HOH. Curse biggie and nominations but these guys steadily do not give up the HOH. I love this game!! Biggie keep up with it. Level 2 stans, feel free to cry. Your faves can’t win HOH."

fenyygirl_25 said:

"Biggie waited for Amaka to do sign of the cross before calling her omolomo think say she don escape."

lavivia25 said:

"Amaka shock when she hear her name she counted again to know if they are not up to 5."

george_gpen said:

"Omo this thing no dy go well again make we talk truth."

yes_am_adababy said:

"Hmmm. Pharmay, Daniella and sir kess please pack your bags Amaka and groovy will top chart."

junkay_femite said:

"It’s a game true...but it’s for us the viewers to enjoy...we are the show..if we think it’s unfair.. then it’s unfair...Bcus it is unfair..all the contents are getting evicted Bcus of the trashy pattern of nomination..."

