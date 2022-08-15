BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna, has continued to get people talking about her relationship with Groovy despite her friend, Amaka’s feelings

Recall that Amaka had expressed her interest in Groovy to Phyna and even told her to talk to him on her behalf

According to Phyna, she does not give a dam*n because they all came to the show as individuals and without friends

BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna and Groovy’s relationship as well as her friendship with Amaka has continued to raise comments from fans of the show.

Just recently, Phyna spoke on it during her diary session with Big Brother.

According to the reality show star, Groovy started to like her even though she was talking to him for Amaka and that whenever he came to their room, he seemed to prefer staying on her bed instead of Amaka’s own.

Phyna says she doesn't care about her friendship with Amaka in relation to Groovy. Photos: @bigbronaija

She however noted that Amaka got the impression that she was talking to Groovy for herself which she denied.

Phyna however admitted that when they first came into the house, she liked Groovy and she even told him in front of all the housemates.

Phyna speaks on what she intends to do about her friendship with Amaka

Also in the diary session, the BBNa star noted that she doesn’t plan to do anything about her friendship with Amaka.

She however admitted that Amaka needs time to get over the whole thing and she has decided to give her space to get angry and reflect on it.

Phyna added that if Amaka comes back to be friends, she will accept it, but if not, she doesn’t care too.

In her words:

“I’ll just be looking at her. I understand she’s human and she likes the guy. I know she needs time to get over the whole thing. At least this is not my fault. I have tried explaining to her but she doesn’t want to understand me. I’ll just watch her, if she’s going to forget about the issue, that’s fine. If she’s not going to forget about it, life goes. Nobody knows nobody, we all came here individually, everybody is doing their thing so I cannot because of one person… no I won’t do that. So I’m just giving her her time, giving her her space, so she can reflect on it and get angry as long as she wants to. So when she’s alright, she can come back and we start being friends like we used to be, if she doesn’t want it, then that’s on period, I don’t give a dam*n.”

The relationship between them is an interesting one considering that Phyna’s friend, Amaka, had expressed interest in Groovy and told her to help her talk to him on her behalf.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Phyna’s take on her friendship with Amaka over Groovy drama

Read what some of them had to say below:

Jenyify2:

“She's used to stabbing people In the back that's y she's not feeling it ”

Bigcobz:

“Real Life lessons from this show. Forget Joke!”

Iam_omonike:

“No girls code at all? You keep spoiling your game because of a man doesn’t see you as a second option.”

Officialamour:

“Your breakfast go LOUD no worry.”

Makyben:

“For her mind she is feeling like ooooh he likes me not youshould we tell her.”

Hmm.

Groovy, other BBNaija stars in interesting friendships, relationships and situationships

The BBNaija show has always been described as a social experiment but the Level Up season appears to have taken fans ‘where they do not know’ over the many relationship dramas that have come up in just three short weeks.

Keeping a group of adults in a confined space for a period of time is bound to bring about connections and the Level Up season has shown fans a number of those.

Groovy, Phyna, Sheggz and more are some of the housemates involved in interesting entanglements on the show.

Source: Legit.ng