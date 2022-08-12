Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds has opened up about her social skills, especially when it comes to inviting people to an event

The actress, in a statement via her Instastory, said she would get married and nobody would hear about it

According to Lushy, the reason for this is that she doesn’t know how to invite or gather people for an event

Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds seems to lack some social skills, especially when it comes to inviting people to an event.

Luchy Donalds, in a post via her Instastory on Thursday, said she might not invite people to her wedding as anyone might end up not hearing about it.

I don’t know how to invite or gather people for anything: Luchy Donalds. Credit:@luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

According to her statement, she stressed that she does not know how to gather people for an occasion.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“You people should not be surprised that one day I will get married and nobody will know because you see this thing about gathering people to come for an occasion for me, I no sabi do am at all. I don’t know how to invite or gather people for anything.”

See her post below:

Luchy Donalds claims boyfriend gave her N10 million

Social media buzzed with mixed reactions following Luchy Donalds' post.

According to her post, the popular Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her boyfriend after gifted her the sum of N10 million.

In the post which appears to have now been taken down, she narrated how she travelled to Lagos to sign a deal that put her through stress.

She revealed that her boyfriend instructed her to refund their money and then proceeded to gift her the huge sum of money 'for her stress'.

Explaining why she made the news public - even going as far as sharing a screenshot of the alert received - Luchy wrote:

"Normally I wouldn't do this but guyssss the world needs to know I got the best man. Honestly, this one got me in a special way because I was sooo stressed but my boyfriend is so sweet."

While some internet users expressed doubt over whether she was speaking the truth or not, while others believed she was pulling a stunt to annoy her nemesis.

Source: Legit.ng