Former Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Beauty has spoken after her disqualification from the show

The former Miss Nigeria winner, in an interview during her media rounds, revealed she had a thing for Hermes and could have been attracted to him if they were in the same house

She also apologised for what she said about Groovy, which got everyone talking, and said she only said that out of anger

Beauty Tukura, former Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate and former Miss Nigeria, has spoken after she was disqualified from the show.

In an interview during her media rounds, the former beauty queen apologised for what she said about Groovy’s thing and said that out of anger.

BBNaija's Beauty on Hermes and Groovy. Credit: @beautytakura @groovymono @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

When asked about her closeness to fellow housemate Hermes during the Saturday parties in the house, she revealed that she had a thing for him.

According to her, she loves Hermes’ energy in the house and said she would have been more attracted to him if they were in the same house.

Check out her video below:

Reactions to Beauty’s comment on Hermes and Groovy

Fidelishopetestimony:

"Beauty nawooo for you....u need calm guy no be person wey dey hot temper like y... because hermes no go tolerate wetin grooyyyyyyyyy tolerate oooo.... open yr eye oooo."

k_frimps_:

"Hermes wouldn’t have even looked you in the eye, d guy be no nonsense man."

jozzyonlinestore:

"Shut up madam, you for even try this with Hermes na that one show you werey."

Abike.taylor:

"You were disqualified , instead of you to cover your face with shame, you are here spitting nonsense honestly speaking this girl no know Wetin dey do am , she needs a doctor asap "

Olufemisolaru:

"All her mates her serious in the house she dey fight because of man."

Cynthia_nk234:

"Make una be calming down , she give an instance meaning that she should have been more attracted to a guy that is not fine face to a fine guy "

BBNaija Level Up: Mixed reactions as Beauty gets disqualified

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the Saturday night party ended with Beauty lashing out to the point of hitting Groovy for dancing with Chomzy.

Despite the fact that she already had a strike, the ex Miss Nigerian did not caution herself even as her colleagues tried to hold her back.

Different reactions have greeted Beauty's disqualification as many people expected her to be given another strike.

