While BBNaija’s Beauty has yet to make a public post since her disqualification, fans are working hard to remedy the situation

Beauty’s supporters started an online petition pleading with organizers of the show to bring their favourite back into the house

The petition which has already garnered over 3000 signations online sparked mixed reactions from fans of the show on social media

Fans of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Beauty Tukura, are not ready to accept the situation of their favourite who was kicked out of the house.

Barely a day after Beauty was disqualified from the show over her blatant disregard for rules, her supporters initiated an online petition on her behalf.

Fans sign petition for BBNaija organisers to reinstate Beauty. Photo: @beautytukura/@realitytving

Source: Instagram

The petition tagged “We are requesting the organization of Big Brother Naija to bring back Beauty” has already garnered over 3000 signatures with a total target of 5000.

Check out a screenshot making the rounds on social media

Read what social media users have to say

tojuvike said:

"Why are they wasting dia time.. she messed up and Shud face the consequences."

lumi_x_x said:

"Jobless set of people,signing so she can get disqualified the next week again."

ebun.ovoke said:

"She got a fair chance like everyone else and clearly wanted to jeopardize it which she got what she wanted…doubt she would have won anyway…make una rest."

chizzyawanah said:

"Bring her back so she can continue tormenting poor groovy??? Abeg she should relax in her house!"

karimot_akinpelu said:

"Who are these ones didn’t she read the rules and regulations. That’s how you people won’t support right things."

ronnyeboony said:

"FIRST let's Her get to see a therapist... Let's her get a grip of Herself...much later she can come in ..but for the next two to three weeks she needs to go to the therapy."

"Beauty deserves to be disqualified"- Nigerians vote in online poll

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura became the first housemate to be disqualified from this year's edition of the show.

The reality star got 3 strikes for her numerous unruly behaviours, hence leading to her disqualification from the show.

Legit.ng conducted a poll to ask its readers whether Beauty actually deserved to be disqualified, and most of them feel it was a good decision.

Source: Legit.ng