Housemate in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David popularly known as Doyin has said she wishes disqualified housemate Beauty Etsanyi Tukura gets another chance to be back on the show.

She has been sober since she heard about the disqualification of Beauty from the show and the eviction of Cyph, another housemate she was getting close to in the house.

Doyin wants Beauty back on the show.

Doyin, however, in a conversation with a fellow level one housemate Allyson said she wished Beauty could get the kind of grace that Khloe got during their set where disqualified housemates were added back to the house.

She said: “I hope she gets the grace Khloe had of coming back to the show, even if it is for 2 weeks so that she can showcase a different side of her.”

Check out the video below:

BBNaija Fans react to Doyin’s wish

Many viewers have, however, said Doyin was just out with another strategy to get Beauty fans to divert their love and vote for her with her sober attitude about Beauty’s disqualification.

On the other hand, some feel she genuinely loved Beauty even when she was in the house. Legit.ng has gathered some of their reactions; check them out below:

Embercouture:

"Some people here say she is trying to get Beauty's fan even when Beauty was in the house she always talk good of her, is it not because of beauty she had issue with her housemate? . Doyin you're a true and wonderful friend my love for you increase like crazy❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Abdulsalamaries:

"Yes if she is trying to get beauty's fanbase then she has gotten a million of us already. Doyin till day 72."

Amarachimunachi:

"Strategy"

Purple_emoji_:

"Doyin actually really cares for her… it’s cute."

Itshelenmama:

"Everyone is playing game abeg she knows beauty's fans will be voting for her ni oo and sure everybody is praising."

Reactions as Beauty gets disqualified

