The Big Brother Naija show kicked off on July 23, and the first and second evicted housemates are Cyph and Christy-O

The evicted housemates wasted no time as usual as they packed their bags out of Biggie's house

Nigerians are however not shocked about Christy and Cyph's eviction as they revealed that they do not have content to offer

The Big Brother Naija show has on Saturday August 7, witnessed the first and second eviction of many to come.

The housemates were already anxious with Beauty's sudden disqualification and the evictions came as another sever blow.

Nigerians react as Christy O and Cyph leave Level-Up house Photo credit: @iam_.cyph/@officialchristy_o

Nigerians are however not totally surprised or shocked as many claim that the evocted ex-housemates were not content givers.

Cyph on his own part is looking forward to better things life has to offer while Ebuka revealed Christy-O said she was not in the right frame of mind to grace the stage.

Nigerians react to the evictions

baro_qaah:

"They both have zero content."

weightloss_abuja:

"How will Doyin cope? I did not see Cyph going o."

teeto__olayeni:

"She shock???? Which content she dey give wey she expect to stay long for they house?"

officialprettycy:

"Make them go rest they don try."

blessing_nzeadibe:

"Why una remove my mbaise Brother cyph."

accesories_by_omat:

"I knew Christy was going to be evicted."

pearliez_cakes:

"Who will console Doyin bayii Beauty and Cyph gone in one day... thank God for Alysyn."

t_temms:

"Haaaa how u won make doyin live bayiiii‍♂️ ale ojokan (one night) no beauty and no cyph again oma shey oooooo."

Beauty becomes first housemate to be disqualified

Big Brother Naija contestant Beauty Tukura shocked both her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her boo, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Despite having a strike, Beauty threw caution to the wind as she went on a long rant in the house and ended up physically attacking Groovy whom she eventually broke-up with with her wig.

To the shock of many, Biggie addressed Beauty's irrational behaviour before the live eviction show, and she got disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng