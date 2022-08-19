A video of a photographer having a nice time at an occasion has stirred hilarious reactions on social media

Instead of taking snaps, netizens noted how he was occupied showing off moves to the hit song Buga

With his camera in one hand, the jolly photographer vibed with other natively dressed guests on the dance floor

It is the duty of a photographer to record key and memorable moments at events with his camera, but what happens when he decides to abandon this role?

Hilarious reactions have trailed an emerging video of a photographer dancing with guests at an event he was supposed to deliver at.

The photographer danced with other guests. Photo Credit: @jollofgist

In a short video shared by @jollygist on Instagram, the man seemed lost on the dance floor as he danced to the Nigerian hit song Buga by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno.

The photographer had his equipment in his right hand as he twisted and turned like other guests having a nice time.

The person who recorded him jokingly remarked that there will be no payment for the photographer.

It was not clear where and when the video was taken.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@africaxtra said:

"You no go fit invite me come your party make I no shayo. Sometimes you have to create the illusion/vibes so you can get the shot ."

@simply_onyi

" Can you be normal for once."

