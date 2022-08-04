BBNaija’s Eloswag got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Chomzy and some other housemates waded into the matter

However, things got more heated after Sheggz’s love interest, Bella, tried to defend her co-female housemate and Eloswag took offence

In the process of defending his woman, Sheggz threatened to beat up Eloswag even if it means leaving the BBNaija house

More drama continues to unfold in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house and the housemates witnessed yet another fight.

The first Head of House (HOH) of the season, Eloswag, had taken offence at Chomzy and other female housemates for constantly making reference to his fling with Level 1 contestant, Phyna, during the Saturday night party.

Sheggz slams Eloswag as they fight dirty. Photo: @eloswager/@bellaokagbue/@sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

An angry Eloswag made it clear that he didn’t want anyone of them talking about the issue and this led to an argument that saw housemates verbally attacking each other.

Chomzy dared Eloswag to come forward and lay hands on her and her friend, Bella, also raised her voice in support.

However, Sheggz didn't take kindly to Eloswag's response when the ladies dared him to physically attack them.

This led to the British-Nigerian housemate coming hard at Eloswag and threatening to beat him up. According to Sheggz, he has no problem going back home from the BBNaija house.

Watch the drama below:

Social media users react

mzjokzy said:

"Wetin concern sheggz."

sweetfayy said:

"This is what we signed up for sheggz my man you don buy market."

aku_awuku said:

"Eloswag so now u dey run away from phynana wa o."

its.giftie said:

"Sheggz don throw away bro code because of woman‍♀️."

iam__toree said:

"Let’s wait Cux Saturday night party is around the corner Dear Eloswag don’t take it personal."

flawlesssaphhire said:

"I just have one Question ooo, shey Phyna no be human being???? Can't she be kissed?? Omo the insults ehn."

omo_larah___ said:

"Bella can’t even take half of what she is saying to him."

Sheggz apologises to Bella after an altercation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up star, Sheggz apologised to his love interest in the house after calling her annoying during an altercation.

Sheggz was in a fight with another housemate but was left angrier when Bella, his love interest in the house, supported the other housemate over him.

During a conversation with Bella, he apologised to her and told her that no matter what she does to him, he would never disrespect her as a woman.

