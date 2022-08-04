The Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemates have started giving off relationship goals with two housemates Bella and Sheggz on the list

In a video sighted online, Bella was seen in the company of Chomzy and Sheggz and despite the young man's embarrassed glare, Bella talked about how endowed he is

Bella commended her love interest and specifically told Chomzy that she had seen his 'stuff' the night before, and he is heavily packed

Big Brother Naija contestant Bella is slowly coming out of her shell and she has got people talking on social media.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Bella was seen with her love interest in the house, Sheggz with Chomzy and others going about doing their stuff.

Bella tells Chomzy about how endowed Sheggz is Photo credit: @bellaokagbue/#sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

Specifically addressing Chomzy like Sheggz was not present, Bella noted that the young man is well endowed and she had the chance to see his 'stuff' for the first time the night before.

A visible embarrassed Sheggz tried to get her to keep quiet, but Bella went on to say 'he gather'.

Sheggz in turn replied as he noted that she is the only one who needs to see it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

_leezglam_:

"Soft innocent bad girl Bella ❤️"

onyemannanna:

"These girls doesn't know that many girls done go shilo tire and didn't see 'rela' not to talk of relationship in just one week. The beef on the street for this ship is real"

tinaelvis1:

"Bella is so funny, she say na he gather he gather."

gorretkisa:

"These two,my Ship I die here ,,see me smiling like afool they reminds me of BBA❤️"

zaddies1:

"Chomzy is not happy with you Bella, her wish is sheggzz "

pharieydah_m:

"Why sheggz face con change when she said “he gather”. Shouldn’t you be happy my guy."

a.s.h.a.n.t.e.e.y:

"She go start to d givvam attention because she don see big thing girls nd big things."

I can only see myself with Sheggz not Groovy after BBNaija

Different cliques seem to have started springing up in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house.

The very expressive housemate Bella Okagbue and her close pal in the house, Chomzy, are queens of gossip on the show.

Bella said during their conversation that Beauty had told her love interest on the show, Sheggz, that she doesn't see her current relationship in the house with Groovy lasting beyond their time on the show.

Source: Legit.ng