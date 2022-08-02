The BBNaija season 7 show recently kicked off to the joy of fans after many of them had waited in anticipation for about a year

However, right from the new season premiere, fans could see that they were in for surprises along the way

The BBNaija Level Up season introduced a number of changes to the show and Legit.ng has compiled a list on some of them

The Big Brother Nigeria show is no doubt a fan favourite and has been able to keep people entertained as they catch up with the antics of the housemates.

This is why fans were pleased after the much anticipated show recently kicked off its seventh season tagged Level Up.

However, the show started with a lot of buzz and the housemates and even fans seemed to be in for a lot of surprises right from day 1.

It has been noticed that a number of changes took place on the new BBNaija season and Legit.ng has compiled a list on some of them.

1. Level 1 and Level 2:

Just like in its usual manner, the BBNaija opening show took place on two different days and 12 housemates were each introduced on both days. However, fans did not expect that the two groups of lucky housemates would be separated in two different levels. There was the Level 1 and the Level 2 that were dubbed Island and Mainland by social media fans. Both levels had different unique decors and color combinations.

2. Two channels:

Another thing that was quite different this BBNaija season was the introduction of two channels for the live viewing of the show. Both channels showed the two different levels simultaneously. This development was however met with mixed reactions as fans complained about switching from one channel to the other to catch up with the housemates.

3. Head of House power:

In previous seasons, the Head of House has always been a coveted position because of the perk of being immune to eviction for that week. However, a new twist was added this year by Big Brother. The Head of House now has the sole responsibility of nominating housemates for eviction rather than in previous years when the housemates entered the Diary Room to nominate their colleagues. The HOH is also made to only nominate from the second level other than their own.

4. HoH lounge:

In previous years, the Head of House had the opportunity to stay in an exclusive lounge with any other housemate of their choice to reward their win. However, there appears to be none of that this season.

5. Eviction immunity:

This season, any housemate other than the HOH also gets to be safe from possible eviction for the week, provided that the Head of House is from their own level. For instance, the first two weeks on the show saw Level 1 housemates being safe because the HOH was from their group.

6. Tail of the House:

Most BBNaija fans are familiar with the Head of House tag. However, this Level Up season introduced the Tail of House. The housemate with the least performance during HOH task gets to be the tail for the week and they are to wear their clothes inside out for the duration.

Interesting.

