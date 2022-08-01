The BBNaija Level Up show has now entered its second week and the 26 housemates gathered in the Arena for their Head of House game

The two new housemates, Deji and Modella, as well as last week’s HOH, Eloswag, were exempted from joining in

The remaining housemates were given a bunch of wristwatches and were told to set them all before the winner would be chosen

BBNaija Level Up star Hermes wins HOH. Photos: @hermesiyele, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Their task of the week was to take the bunch of wristwatches given to them and set them all to the accurate time. The winner of the game was told that they would have immunity from eviction for the week.

Khalid and Chomzy disqualified

As the housemates did their task, two of the housemates, both from the two respective houses, Khalid and Chomzy, fell out of the HOH race as they were disqualified.

According to Big Brother, even though they finished their task the fastest, they both did not set their wristwatches accurately.

Housemates play stage 2 of HOH games

Hermes, Dotun and Cyph proceeded to the next level of the HOH games after they were the only ones who qualified. It involved them lodging balls between their knees and taking it across the arena to a different bowl.

One of the housemates, Dotun, seemed very determined to win as he pulled down his trousers to make the ball stay firmly between his thighs as he jumped across the course.

However, Hermes was faster in filling up the bowl with the balls between his knees and he was announced as the winner of the HOH games.

Internet users react to Hermes’ win

Read some of their comments below:

Sandypreneur:

“@hermesiyele @hermesiyele omo ologo! I no dey watch BBN o! But this one..I fill ground. More wins super star”

God_fearer21747:

“The guy is really hungry.”

Audreeyedymanou:

“ so happy ❤️”

Ace__painting:

“Finally.”

Nice one.

