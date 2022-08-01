The first Sunday night live show of the BBNaija Level Up season left housemates and viewers of the show with a pleasant surprise

Big Brother introduced two new housemates into the show to make the game even more competitive

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates gathered at the lounge in their respective houses for the live show on Sunday, July 31.

The housemates expected to catch up with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, but had no idea that they would be receiving two new contestants.

Eye-catching photos of new housemates Modella and Deji. Photo: @apet_modella/@dejimorafa

Modella was introduced into the Level 2 house while Deji joined housemates in the Level 1 house.

Interestingly, the housemates were not the only ones surprised by the new addition, as viewers and fans of the show were also caught off guard.

Legit.ng has compiled some cool pictures of the male and female housemates to help fans know them better.

Modella

A quick glance through Modella's Instagram page shows that she's quite the 'popping' girl who is never to be caught unfresh.

During her introduction, she mentioned her plans to bring vibes into the house, and her pictures on Instagram seem to back up her words.

Modella also appears to have a thing for Dubai. Check out some cool pictures below:

Deji Morafa

The BBNaija housemate joined participants in the Level 1 house, and he caught the attention of the ladies.

Deji, who is currently based in the U,S told EBuka how his physical attributes tend to draw people to him, and a glance through his IG pages easily tells why.

The young man is a lover of fragrance and smelling nice must always make quite the impression on those around him. Check out some cool pictures of Deji chilling in the US:

