Every year, fans ultimately expect Big Brother Naija housemates to pair up with opposite genders so that they can 'ship' them

The season 7 of the show themed Level-Up looks promising for 'shippers' as some of the housemates are already picking partners

Sheggz and Bella seem to be the show favourite as they keep giving off couple goals even with new housemates in the mix

The Big Brother Naija season 7 kicked off on an interesting note, and just few weeks into the show, fans are already getting doses of what they signed up for.

As expected, some of the housemates will eventually become friends and might later transition into lovers.

BBNaija housemates that are giving 'shippers' hope Photo credit: @sheggzolu_/@bellaokagbue/@groovymono/@beautytukura

Source: Instagram

With just two weeks in the house, some Level-Up housemates have already surprisingly teamed up and expressed a deep desire to be with each other.

It is, however, still early on the show to know if the 'ships' will last as feelings might still die and develop for new people later.

Legit.ng brings you a list of housemates who might become potential lovers in the BBNaija house.

1. Bella and Sheggz

Fans of this 'ship' are particularly happy with this union, seeing as they both give off cute couple vibes.

Bella and Sheggz are also expressive towards one another and share cute moments in the house.

There is still a lot of time to know if this 'ship' will last or not.

2. Doyin and Cyph

The barrier of being in two different houses has not stopped these two from catching feelings, and hopefully, their feelings will last.

After their party on Saturday, the couple shared one last moment together before they went back to their houses.

There seem to, however, be something brewing between Doyin and Dotun. Only time will tell.

3. Eloswag and Phyna

Even though Phyna doesn't come off as a lover girl, looks like Eloswag is pulling her out of her shell.

It's hard to say if it's a strategy or not, but fans are looking forward to shipping both of them in and outside the house.

Breakfast will be served accordingly if feelings aren't mutual.

4. Groovy and Beauty

DJ Cuppy's unofficial twin has paired up with ex-Miss Nigeria, Beauty, and she is all over him in a possessive manner.

Beauty made history as the first contestant to earn a strike from a fight that started because Groovy danced with another housemate.

It's a stay or run situation for Groovy, and fans are waiting to see.

Beauty and Groovy caught in bed doing stuff

Something fishy went down in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, as the immediate past Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura and Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, better known as Groovy, were seen together in bed over the night.

The duo of Beauty and Groovy joined the show on Saturday, July 23rd.

The housemates were caught on camera doing stuff under the duvet over the night in the house.

Source: Legit.ng