Big Brother Naia ex-housemate Omashola has given people reasons to lokk forward to his wedding with how much of a big deal he has made of his proposal

The reality star shared an adorable video of the moment he asked his Oyinbo fiancee to marry him all over again

The first proposal happened earlier this year, and the couple already have a beautiful son together

Big Brother Naija star Omashola has reiased the bar yet again as he proposed to his oyinbo fiancee not once but twice.

Sharing the video on his page, Omashola noted that when the woman is nice, you ask for her hand in marriage twice.

BBN's Omashola asks fiancee to marry him for the second time Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

The beautiful proposal happened in a beautiful view overlooking the ocean, the young woman was surprised as her man went down on one knee with a ring.

She agreed to marry the reality star again, and he got up to hold her in a tight embrace. Omashola also bragged about how huge their wedding would be and urged people to brace up.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"They say when the chick is nice you ask twice ,God know say my wedding go mad, I’m still thinking of the planet we going to use. Just get your oxygen ready ‍."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Omashola's video

bomaakpore:

"Congrats Chief ❤️"

superstarace:

"Yes! Congratulations G! Grooms Men Duty Afi Loaaaaaad! ❤️"

elozonam:

"Awwww congrats my G! Getting my oxygen ready cos the universe no go contain us!!! "

nazu_estifanos:

"I hope you won’t forget to invite your friends from Germany congratulations"

wigsnweavesempire:

"Awwww, this is so beautiful Omashola. We can’t wait to attend the wedding online "

la_brujita2

"And one babe didn’t think he was good enough for her."

sirkemute:

" Congrats my brother God bless your union and home and more babies to come "

Omashola welcomes first child with fiancee

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Omashola Oburoh, became a first-time parent and shared his excitement in a lovely video.

The reality star made the announcement via a post on Instagram where he was spotted opening a drink and popping it with great joy.

One of Barry Jay's songs, Muje, was playing in the background of Omashola's baby announcement video as he declared that "it was a boy."

Source: Legit.ng