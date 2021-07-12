Reality star Mike Edwards was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members on his 31st birthday

The celebrant took to his official Instagram page with some cool pictures specially taken for his day

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded Mike’s comment section with congratulatory messages

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike Edwards, is filled with a spirit of gratitude and appreciation to the lord as he witnesses another year on earth.

The Pepper Dem star clocked 31 on Sunday, July 11, and he was lovingly celebrated by those who hold him dear to their hearts.

BBNaija reality star Mike Edwards clocks 31 in style. Photo: @aireyys

In the mood of celebration, Mike also took to his page on Instagram with a set of cool pictures which appear to have been specially taken to celebrate his birthday.

The father of one caption the photo “when you are big, you are big”

Check out his post below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Mike

As expected, fans and colleagues didn’t leave the reality star to celebrate all by himself. Many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.

Read some of the birthday messages below:

broomedwardst44 said:

"Happy Birthday Brother! ‘Sorry I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am’ - Harvey Spectre."

iam_ikeonyema said:

"Happy birthday."

officialosas said:

"Happy birthday Mike! Have a blessed time celebrating."

princenelsonenwerem said:

"Happy birthday to you Air mike."

iamtrayvonbromell said:

"Happy #BornDay family ! May Abba bless you with many more days of life."

Mike’s wife pens sweet note to him on birthday

The reality star’s wife, Perri, also took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to her darling husband.

Check out her post below:

Mike fails to qualify for Olympic games

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star stated that he gave his all in a bid to qualify for the Olympic Games, but it was not enough.

The former BBNaija star had hoped to participate at the High Jump event during the games holding in Tokyo Japan.

Mike, however, congratulated other athletes that qualified for the competition, saying it was not easy.

