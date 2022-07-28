On the BBNaija Level Up show, Sheggz and Bella’s ‘relationship’ has continued to catch the attention of fans

In a video making the rounds, Sheggz was seen speaking with co-star, Chomzy, on how he perceives Bella

According to the young man, Bella is so cute and she has a very sharp mouth but he likes her for it

The BBNaija Level Up show is not any different from other seasons where housemates get attracted to their pairs just like in the case of Sheggz and Bella.

Even though the season 7 housemates have been in the house for just some days, the chemistry between them has not gone unnoticed to viewers.

Just recently, Sheggz opened up more on his attraction to Bella while having a conversation with their co-star, Chomzy.

BBN Level Up Sheggz speaks on why he likes Bella. Photos: @sheggzolu, @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Chomzy described Bella as being very beautiful and Sheggz agreed with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, Bella is so cute. He also added that she has a very sharp mouth but that is one of the reasons he likes her.

In his words:

“And she’s so cute. Her mouth is so sharp, but I like it. Like her personality is so big for her size, very unique.”

Not stopping there, Sheggz added that Bella has a big personality compared to her small size. He also described her as being unique.

See the video below:

Internet users share mixed reactions to Sheggz’ comments on Bella

Read what some of them had to say below:

Precious_carthy:

“Which personality abeg.”

Dasola__ay:

“Make I just Dey watch .”

Folukeojomuyide:

“Am still watching them.”

Don_emiano:

“Na social media they break relationship for naija.”

Adebayoayomiposi:

“Heartbreak don to much for naija so we know which one be true love again make God deliver us.”

Official_joykrystabel:

“Just hope they won't go to Dubai this time o..I no wan hear say person knock for 15mins oo.”

Nekaa_queen:

“This is ozo telling Dora he likes nengi not knowing brestina Dorathy was liking him,this life no balance.”

Napoleongeorgina:

“The guy is in love .”

Interesting.

Bryann from BBN house 2 drools over Diana in house 1

‘Ships’ are already taking off in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season to the delight of fans and followers of the show.

Level 2 housemate, Bryann, recently told fellow housemates about the one female participant who completely has his attention.

During a chat with fellow contestants, Bryann described Diana to the others and said he plans to make a move on her when they get to meet at the Saturday night party.

Source: Legit.ng