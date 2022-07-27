BBNaija Level Up housemates are already choosing potential love interests for the season, and Bryann has his eyes set on Diana

Unfortunately, the housemate hasn’t been able to make his move since Diana is in a completely different house

During a chat with fellow housemates, Bryann openly confessed how he feels about her and his plans to approach her soon

‘Ships’ are already taking off in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season to the delight of fans and followers of the show.

Level 2 housemate, Bryann, recently told fellow housemates about the one female participant who completely has his attention.

During a chat with fellow contestants, Bryann described Diana to the others and said he plans to make a move on her when they get to meet at the Saturday night party.

Bryann, however, mentioned that he hopes he is not too late since they are not in the same house, and other guys in the Level 1 house might equally be making moves.

Still going on, Bryann expressed his optimism about what will go down between him and Diana when they finally get to meet on Saturday.

Bryann assured other housemates that he is a guy and knows how he is going to play his game to get her attention.

Social media users react

bomsickle said:

"Diana! He can’t stop talking about her. She will be thrilled to meet him. The ladies were telling him that she’s older and he said age is just a number."

diamond_yetty said:

"Shey Diana is not too big for dis uncle like dis."

duchess_3 said:

"Is Diana cos he was complimenting her skin earlier today. He said her skin looks like milk."

ebere_fashionhubluxury said:

"Bryan na your mama .This boy aims high."

bryannfanpage__ said:

"Bryann said he wants lady Diana, cus she is a soft girl And nobody in the should dare movena long distance relationship i wan dey ship nowbryann must be protected at all cost."

Level one and two housemates reunite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 7 Level Up show caused a stir online after the two sets of separated housemates finally united.

On Monday, July 25, the ‘mainland’ and ‘island’ contestants finally met themselves as they gathered in the Arena for their first game.

As soon as the two groups met, they all ran to each other in excitement as they shared tight hugs and deep laughter.

Source: Legit.ng