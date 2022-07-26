BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, sparked hilarious reactions after a video of her talking about her relationships emerged online

The reality star, during a chat, openly declared that she was never with an ex-fellow housemate, Ike

Mercy also revealed that she has dated someone whom she was responsible for taking care of

For the shippers who feel Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem stars, Mercy Eke and Ike, had something together, Lambo has dropped an important update about their relationship.

During a podcast with some of her fellow celebrities, the reality star made it clear that she never dated Ike and does not know about any relationship with him.

Mercy denies dating Ike. Credit: @officialmercy_eke @iam_ikeonyema

She further made it known that she had dated someone she was taking care of, but she didn't reveal the name of the individual.

When asked about how Ike had initially confirmed he dated her, she said:

"I can speak for myself, I can't speak for anybody."

Watch the video of the interesting session below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Eke's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Mercy Eke, most of them are surprised by her statement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Na wa oo. Rule number 1. Never kiss and tell."

Yung_alhaji22:

"Once you are done with someone,why not keep your mouth shut and move on?"

Mobileapp_website_developer:

"No matter what goes down. I appreciate mature people though not people that talk too much this way."

Victoriaenyum:

"You took care of him because you were in love with him,so what's the big deal if u were nice to someone u once loved this is so childish."

Iam_ladysapphire:

"This doesn’t make any sense to me. You don’t have to talk down on people coz you’re not longer with them."

I tried to change a loose woman into housewife: Ike shades Mercy Eke again

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ike sparked reactions on social with a most, which translated into a shade.

The BBNaija star made a TikTok video where he pointed out that he feels like a fool whenever he remembers how he tried to change a loose woman into a housewife.

Many Nigerians bashed Ike as they are confused the reality star dropped the post as shade for his ex-girlfriend Mercy Eke.

