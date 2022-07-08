Former Big Brother Naija housemates Khafi and Gedoni yesterday, July 7th, celebrated their 3rd year anniversary

The duo and some other couples like BamTeddy are a few products of the reality TV show who got married after meeting on the show

Khafi, in an Instagram post, however, decided to pray for her husband Gedoni as she wrote a very long prayer for him

Two former Big Brother Naija housemates who were lucky to get married after meeting on the reality show Khafi Kareem and Ekpata Gideon (Gedoni) on July 7th celebrated their three years anniversary.

In a long caption to the anniversary pictures she shared on Instagram, Khafi said she felt led to pray for her husband on the occasion of their anniversary.

Khafi and Gedoni celebrate 3 years anniversary. Credit: @acupofkhafi @gedoni

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“3 years since the day we knew we were meant to be, #Khadoniversary 7/7. All I feel led to do is pray over my man. Comment AMEN to pray this over your husband (current/ future) too.

“Lord God, I thank you for my husband. I thank you for the man he is and the man he is still growing to be in you. I thank you, Lord, that in your perfect timing, you let our lives meet and our paths cross and that you have chosen us to walk side by side on this journey called life...

“May you fortify our relationship, fortify our love and let us overcome every obstacle together. May the solution to our problems never be taking them out on each other, but may we join forces and defeat every obstacle in our way together...

“Bless my husband Lord and make him great. May many be blessed through our union and beyond. May our love resonate for years. In Jesus name AMEN!”

Former BBNaija housemates and their fans all flooded the post to say 'Amen' to the prayers as they also congratulated them on their 3rd wedding anniversary.

They are both blessed with a boy - Malakai Ekpata, who is an actor and social media influencer already.

