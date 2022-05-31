Global site navigation

Both of Them Dey Lie: Reactions As Khafi’s Husband and Baby Beg Her to Come Back Home With Adorable Photo
Celebrities

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Khafi's son and her huaband Gedoni know just how to get her to stop being angry
  • The reality star shared a screenshot of the moment her husband employed the services of their little boy to beg her to come back home
  • While some people gushed over Kahfi and Gedoni's love, other people warned her not to fall for the adorable scam

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Khafi won't be able to stay mad at her hubby Gedoni for a long time because he knows just how to get to her.

The mum of one revealed that she was angry at her husband and took a walk out of the house before she was begged to come back home.

Khafi shares screenshot
Khafi's son and hubby beg her to come back home Photo credit: @acupofkhafi
Source: Instagram

Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram story channel, Khafi posted the photo of her husband and son apologising and begging her to come back home.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Khafi's post

conleth_hills:

"Keep this lovely union away from us here oh ,this app don’t like good things going well."

monic_baby:

"Both of them Dey lie if you come back them go do worse from their faces you can tell "

deelipciouscakecafe:

"They will still do it again they are lying."

lady_lauz:

"Please leave the innocent baby out of it "

omonluxury_hair:

"Looking at their faces you will just laugh and forget about your anger"

damselofzion:

"Even the baby follow dey act the script "

immortal_henry:

"See emotional blackmail "

littlenenye:

" He had to drag the baby into the apology "

Khafi takes Gedoni on a trip to Montenegro for His 34th birthday

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Gedoni turned 34 on May 2 and his wife, Khafi decided to spoil him with a surprise trip to Montenegro.

The reality star shared a video of them and their son in the car on their way to where her husband thought was a camping ground.

Gedoni could not hide his shock when the car pulled up at the airport and Khafi revealed that they had a flight to catch to Montenegro.

