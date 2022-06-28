Nigerian-American media personality, Drea, got a little bit playful hosting the red carpet at the just-concluded BET Awards in Los Angeles

The TikTok content creator made a couple of American celebrities attempt to repeat some popular pidgin slang

Chance The Rapper, Rick Ross and Chloe Bailey were spotted in the video that has since gone viral on social media

The BET Awards had many memorable moments and Nigerian-American media personality, Drea, has just given netizens yet another fun highlight.

Apparently, Drea was on the red carpet and she got a little playful with celebrities who showed up for the award ceremony.

Presenter makes US celebs speak pidgin. Photo: @drea_knowsbest

Source: Instagram

Drea approached music stars and challenged them to repeat some popular Nigerian pidgin slang.

Singer Chloe Bailey was the first and she had a near-perfect run with repeating the words “wetin dey happen”.

Rap musician, Chance The Rapper, sounded a little too Nigerian as he repeated: “no wahala” with so much clarity.

Rapper Rick Ross, on the other hand, didn’t do so well with his words.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

krakstv said:

"Chance na Agege boy no cap."

emankellam said:

"This is dopeeee. Chance sounded on point too ."

nnennab said:

" Oh snapp Chance was on pointttt!!! ."

bossbabe.inc said:

"You were born to be a star ."

drealjosh said:

"Chance the rapper na from Ogborikoko nothing you woh tell me…"

misimi_o said:

"Chance actually sounds like an abba boy."

iamnukee said:

"It’s like Chance is originally from Nigeria oh."

clemzyart said:

"That guy that said no wahala na delta boy you no fit tell me anything."

benbills007 said:

"Rick Ross NaWa ooo..Cmon Wetin dey happen,you dey talk like person wey no get teeth for mouth."

Source: Legit.ng