The BBNaija season 6 stars are reuniting tonight, June 2, by 10 pm and Nigerians are anticipating the drama that will come to it

The reality show via its official handle released a short video of what will go down during the reunion show and fans can't wait to witness them

The video got many fans of the show appreciating their favourite housemates in the biggie's house and who they will love to watch on tv again

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemates are back under the same roof months after leaving the biggie's house after a mesmerising show.

The housemates are back for a reunion and fans can't wait to watch what is coming from their favourite housemates and the drama waiting to unfold during the much talked about reunion.

BBNaija season 6 reunion commences. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

BBNaija via its official handle released a short video of the ex-Shine Ya Eye housemates to anticipate the reunion that will be aired today, June 2, by 10 pm.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to BBNaija reunion

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates reunion, most of them anticipated seeing their favourites.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ekuapaula:

"The moment of truth is here let me grab my popcorn ."

Zamu_keys:

"Look at Saga and Nini oh my soul!❤️"

Yes_iam_diva:

"I can’t wait for all the drama though."

Anndoveb:

"Maria....I can listen to her all day all night."

Temilove__:

"Can I just say Saga and Nini look so good together chai."

Momotipat:

"Always uncomfortable to see Nini with Cross."

