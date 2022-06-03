Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has waded into the trending issue of cosmetic surgeons butchering and killing young women

The filmmaker dropped a list of questions as she wondered why a great surgeon would leave international communities to come practice in Nigeria

The actress also pointed out that the state of the country makes it easy for such people to thrive, coupled with the culture of victim-blaming

Popular actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has taken to social media to share her opinion on why horrible cosmetic surgeons keep wreaking havoc in society.

The actress first questioned why anyone with great qualifications would return to Nigeria to practice.

Mary Njoku asks Nigerians to ask questions about cosmetic surgeons Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Then she questioned if it could be due to patriotism, the love for nobility instead of money, or the fact that Nigeria is a safe haven for bad surgeons.

Njoku also pointed out the 'blame the victim culture' that is being practised in the country instead of addressing the main issue.

"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons. Small accent and you are in business. Thanks to gullible Nigerians who make sure they continue Killing people by BLAMING THE VICTIMs. SAD. To those very few doctors who come home save lives. Thank you."

See the post below:

Nigerians drop opinions about Mary's post

mathline_electric:

"Well said. Deep rooted question. Not just cosmetic surgeons, those also who fleece parents with special needs kids….at the end no improvement no real strategy."

manarisia_1:

"This is just the bitter truth, but most girls don’t care about 85% of what you just outlined here(SADLY)"

kingaustine1:

"@maryremmynjoku you are 100% on point you’ve spoken well but the gullible ones still won’t listen."

its_mhiz_sunshine:

"And some people says it serves her right... like how? Same people will jump on it if they could afford it... abeg any help??? I need to japa from this lion’s den "

