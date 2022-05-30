Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has continued to make waves on social media over his acts of generosity to fans

The Zazu crooner recently made a little girl very happy by nearly emptying a supermarket for her while he was shopping for his pregnant wife

Portable rewarded the young girl by telling her to take as many things as she could from the supermarket after she hailed him in the viral video

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has made the news again over his act of generosity to a young fan who praised him.

In a video posted on the music star’s official page, the young girl was seen singing his praises and calling him several honorary names.

After the little girl was done, the singer who was also at the supermarket with his pregnant partner told her to also pick as many things as she wanted.

Portable tells little girl to pack things from a supermarket as he rewards her for hailing him. Photos: @portablebaeby

Portable told the young girl to ‘go and carry what you want’. She then returned with a pack of cookies and the singer told her to carry more things.

The singer encouraged the little girl by telling her things to take such as provisions, ice-cream and more. He also promised to give her money even after shopping for her.

The girl made to pick a small tub of ice-cream and Portable told her to carry four big ones instead. The Zazu crooner even told the young girl to carry a pack of books, spaghetti and more items. After the girl protested that her hands were full, the singer told her to still take more things and even use her neck to hold them.

Nigerians react as Portable shops for little girl

A number of internet users were very pleased with the singer’s generosity and praised him in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Hasslare04:

“Carry book go school ooo even portable know say school no be scam.”

Ksl_nation83:

“This is more reason I love this guy..generous guy ..you no go fall ❤️.”

Jevoskidesignz:

“God bless you! You don make the small girl day!!❤️❤️.”

Sinner_man_no_good:

“But he really has a good heart of giving.”

Atomiculate_:

“Carry bundle my latest odogwu in town.”

High_beetv:

“Akoi grace .”

Official_western_banks:

“You can’t just hate this guy fr❤️.”

Portable storms restaurant, tells customers to pick anything they want

The Zazu crooner and his crew stormed a Chicken Republic restaurant and made sure their presence was felt by their patrons.

The music star made enough noise to attract the attention of the customers as he encouraged them to pick whatever they wanted.

One excited fan was seen kneeling down to pay homage to Portable but the singer quickly stopped him and told him to buy any food he wanted.

In the video, Portable was heard saying that he had bought everything as he continued to encourage the customers to pick their choice of food.

