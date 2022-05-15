Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star, Terseer Waya who is also known as Kiddwaya has left fans talking following his latest upload

The Lockdown star and billionaire son posted a video in which his lips appeared swollen after being stung by a bee

Several internet users have made light of the situation, sharing funny comments about his present condition

Kiddwaya may have to remain indoors for a couple of days if his recent Instagram upload is anything to go by.

The reality TV shared a video of his bee-stunged lips. Credit: Kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

According to a video posted on his Instagram Story, Kiddwaya had a not-so-pleasant experience with a bee, leaving him with swollen lips.

In the video, his upper lip is visibly swollen more than the lower lip which appears to also be a bit swollen.

Watch the video below:

According to a report, Severe pain or burning from a bee sting lasts 1 to 2 hours. Normal swelling from venom can increase for 48 hours after the sting. The redness can last 3 days and the swelling can last 7 days.

Social media users react

While the sting has left the reality TV star in discomfort, a lot of people seemed to find the experience funny and went on to share some comments, making light of the situation.

Check out some comments below:

thereal_seriki:

"Maybe e don go put mouth for wetin no concern am."

angels_1touch:

I want the lips to balance abeg. The lower lips should swell to match the upper one. Free Lip fillers.""

georgemankind:

"He should be rest assured that the lower lip must follow with the swelling as well."

evakidbtc:

"Abi e go kiss person wife."

gozy_frances:

"Na sweet mouth cause am, the bee think say Na honey."

kingphreezy:

"Can’t wait for Nigerians to turn this to a sticker ASAP."

susanmanuels:

"You sure say na bee?"

Source: Legit.ng