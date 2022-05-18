Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw took to social media to cry about the state of security in the country after one of her staff was affected

The film star explained that her cleaner had been stabbed on her way to work at around 6am beside Mega Plaza, Lagos

Internet users had mixed reactions to the actress’ post with some of them wondering why the cleaner was on her way to work so early

Popular Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw recently took to social media to lament the state of security in the country after one of her own was a victim.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the movie star noted that her cleaner was stabbed on her way to work.

According to Kate, the incident happened at around 6am on Idowu Martins, beside Mega Plaza in Lagos state.

The actress added that her cleaner managed to get to a clinic but was sent away with the excuse that they did not treat knife wounds. Kate however explained that the cleaner was now receiving treatment at a hospital.

The movie star ended her note by telling Nigerians that nobody is safe. In her words:

“My cleaner was stabbed this morning at 6am on her way to work on Idowu Martins next to Mega Plaza..

"She managed to get to a clinic nearby and was sent away that they do not treat knife wounds! She is now receiving treatment at another hospital. No one is safe!! No one.”

Mixed reactions trail Kate Henshaw’s post about her cleaner getting stabbed

Shortly after the actress shared her cleaner’s ordeal with Nigerians on Twitter, many of them had mixed reactions. While some of them sympathised with the injured, others questioned why she was on her way to work that early.

Favour complained about the terrible state of things in Nigeria.

Another Twitter user asked about the hospital to refused to treat stab wounds.

