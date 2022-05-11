Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently became a topic of discussion for the umpteenth time over a viral video

In the trending clip, the Zazu crooner was seen dancing on the floor like an earthworm and it led to a debate

Internet users shared their thoughts on if Portable would be bigger than Wizkid in at least two years

Budding Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again on the lips of Nigerians after a video of him dancing went viral.

Portable has been known for his overly expressive dance steps and in the trending video, the Zazu crooner was seen rolling on the floor and shaking like an earthworm as he danced.

Fans compare Portable to Wizkid after dance video goes viral. Photos: @portablebaeby, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After the video made the rounds online, a debate ensued on whether Portable can be bigger than one of Nigeria’s top artistes, Wizkid, in the next two years.

Nigerians speak on possibility of Portable being bigger than Wizkid in two years

Portable’s dancing video raised a lot of reactions on social media with people speaking on if it is possible for him to be bigger than Wizkid.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ewatomilola_beaut:

“Your comparison can only be from someone that changed his vendor you no even use naira Marley abi zlantan, egbami oooo.”

Femiy_artmazing_african:

“Lol u for kuku say Beyoncé .”

Ogoegbunemsteve:

“WizKid vs portable??? In a year's time portable might not be so relevant, except he secures a focused professional manager who should reduce portable's excesses.”

Olabodebrown:

“Is this playing ▶️ what type of playing is this Zazu zeh.”

Dj_ldn:

“No dey play with Big Wiz doings.”

Shantyspetty:

“Who pour am salt.”

Interesting.

Throwback video emerges of Wizkid doing choreography on stage

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, also had his humble days before he became a big music star and an old video from that period has emerged online.

A throwback video recently made the rounds on social media of Wizkid sweating it out on stage while doing choreography with a group of dancers.

In the trending clip, the singer was performing on stage and joined his backup dancers to perform already rehearsed dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng